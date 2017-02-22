Dozens called to court over missing jury duty, but claim they never received summons

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Residents are upset over a mistake made by the Norfolk Courts.

Multiple people reached out to 13News Now after they said they had to go to court and explain why they had missed jury duty. The problem was that none of them had received any summons in the first place.

"Everybody in those courtrooms got dismissed," said Gloria Rose Eadie. "They're covering something up."

So many people were forced to go to the courthouse Friday in order to explain why they never showed up that the entire 6th floor of the courthouse was standing room only.

Eadie says that she never received a summons because it was mailed to the address of a home that she hasn't lived in for more than a year.

Others said that they never received any summons at all.

The judge gave the residents a long lecture about their civic duties, and then every case was dismissed, allowing everyone to go free.

"If we didn't receive it because of a glitch or incorrect address how can we be punished for that?"

13News Now reached out to the clerk's office and they said it was not a mistake and that the rate of people not showing up for jury duty in Norfolk is very high. They said of the 250 summonses they sent out only 19 people showed up.

The office uses the DMV for mailing addresses.

