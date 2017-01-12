WVEC
Arizona trooper shot early Thursday

12 News , KPNX 8:30 AM. EST January 12, 2017

TONOPAH, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was shot early Thursday morning, and the investigation closed Interstate 10 westbound of Tonopah at milepost 89.

DPS said the trooper and the suspect were both down, but their exact conditions were not known.

It's believe the trooper was responding to a rollover wreck in the area when he was shot. A woman was ejected in that crash. Her condition was also not known.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the I-10 closure was expected to be "extended." The agency was arranging a local-road detour before 6 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. 

