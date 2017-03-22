'Drains not Trains' phrase may become a realityin Va. Beach

Flooding on Longlac Road in Virginia Beach on Sept. 22, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- Many residents may remember the phrase "Drains Not Trains" during the Light Rail debate. Well, those who agreed with the saying might get their wish.

"I think it's a great step in the right direction," said William Jennings.

Jennings is the Flood Committee chairman for the Princess Anne Civic League. He started a petition that he hopes to bring to city council. Just recently, he made a Facebook page (Stop the Flooding Now) to show how bad the problem has gotten.

"We're looking for concurrent work going on, to do it sooner rather than later, and the problem is we need this done because we believe it's an emergency," said Jennings.

On Tuesday, Mayor Will Sessoms told 13News Now he's pushing for a real estate tax, initially intended to fund the failed light rail project, to aid in stormwater improvements.

The funds could reach up to $28 million at the end of the fiscal year, city officials said.

"We're looking to try to get funding through grants and through other creative ways and lots of it, hundreds of millions of dollars to donate to the city because we're all in this boat together," said Jennings.

It's a small amount in the bigger picture of about half a billion dollars in city-wide stormwater improvements, but folks like Dianne Smith say anything helps. Her home is still gutted, six months after the storm.

"I'm scared. I don't want to invest in making, putting furniture and stuff back in here," said Jennings. "It's almost to the point...maybe I'll just put a table and a chair, ya know? And you shouldn't have to live like that."

Mayor Sessoms said he hopes the allocated funds can lower taxpayers in getting improvements over the next 10 to 15 years.

The city manager is expected to outline outline specific areas of focus during a budget meeting next Tuesday.

