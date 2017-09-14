Drink, paint & donate to Hurricane Harvey victims

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - FEBRUARY 25: A selection of reds is prepared for a tasting panel as the Best Value wine competition gets underway on February 25, 2010 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Wine has been produced in the Holy Land since biblical times. Today, Israeli wine is made by hundreds of wineries, ranging in size from small boutique enterprises to large companies, altogether producing some 30 million bottles annually. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images) (Photo: David Silverman, Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Enjoy a glass of wine and show your artsy side all while helping victims of Hurricane Harvey at Pinot's Palette.

The wine and paint franchise will be hosting fundraisers across the nation, including the one on 21st Street.

"The support we've seen from our franchise owners, studio managers and artists nationwide has been indescribable," said Charles Willias, co-founder and president of Pinot's Palette." We are so proud to be a part of a system of people across the country who are so giving, so enterprising, so kind-hearted and so passionate."

All proceeds from the 'Painting It Forward' events will be donated to nonprofit Hurricane Harvey relief funds, including Global Giving and the American Red Cross.

Attendees will be able to sip on the wine of their choice while painting a custom piece of work entitled United We Stand. The piece was created during the hurricane by a Pinot's Palette studio manager in Britcktown Oklahoma. It features a sunset that is reminiscent of the American flag.

(Photo: Pinot's Palette)

Some locations will be accepting donations of food, diapers, and other supplies to send to the Gulf Coast.

The public may also donate directly to hurricane relief when signing up for any September class on the company's website.

Donation details can be found on the Pinot's Palette website.

