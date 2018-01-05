Driver charged with DUI after car catches fire

(Photo: Southampton County Sheriff's Office)

COURTLAND, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews responded to a report of a vehicle that was on fire with a victim trapped inside on Tuesday.

Officers said the crash happened on Ivor Road near Guy Place Road around 8 p.m.

The victim, 48-year-old Clarence Lowery, was pulled from the vehicle just seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

Lowery was airlifted to Medical College of Virginia, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Lowery was charged with driving under the influence.

