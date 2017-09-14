Driver facing charges after dump truck overturns, spills sand, dirt all over roadway

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Traffic was shut down periodically after a dump truck overturned Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 5500 block of Holland Road/Rt. 58 just before 1 p.m.

The dump truck was carrying dirt and sand when it overturned, spilling its contents onto the road and into the westbound lane.

The accident led to all lanes of east and westbound traffic to be closed while public works worked to clear the sand and dirt.

No one was injured and the driver was charged with Failure to Maintain Proper Control/Reckless Driving.

