Driver killed, passenger injured after truck crashes into tree

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that left one person dead and another injured, Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. near Indian River Rd. and Oaklette Ave.

When emergency crews arrived they found a Ford Pickup truck that had struck a tree.

The driver of the truck, an 81-year-old man, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries, and a woman who was riding in the truck also suffered from serious injuries.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General hospital for treatment, where the driver died.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

