Driver, passenger killed in single car accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A single car accident killed two in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

Officials responded to the 7900 block of Gates Road around 12:54 p.m..

Police confirmed that the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities are not being released at this time.

The 7900 block of Gates Road is closed and detours are in place at Corinth Chapel Road and Gates Road, and Ellis Road and Gates Road. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

