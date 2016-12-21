Drug deal goes bad in Taco Bell parking lot

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

YORK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a drug deal that went bad, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the incident occurred in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on Washington Square.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a suspect shot at the other person's car, striking just the vehicle.

No one was injured in this incident.

Officials have said that the incident was isolated and had nothing to do with the restaurant.

This incident is currently under investigation.