Duck hunters rescued after boat blew away in Gloucester

(Photo: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. Facebook)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Duck hunters had to be rescued from the York River after their boat blew away on Thursday.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue launched two boats from the York River Yacht Haven to help in a duck blind.

Three stranded duck hunter's boat had blown away from their blind in the subfreezing wind.

The boat and hunters were safely taken to Crown Point Marina for medical evaluation. All were evaluated and released by medics.

