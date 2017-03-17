Duck hunting with guns prohibited in Newport News

Hunter silhouette at sunset (Photo: river34)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The police department is reminding residents that duck hunting with guns is not prohibited within city limits.

City code states that the boundary of the city extends to the middle of the river/harbor halfway between Isle of Wight Co. and the city's shoreline. As well as halfway between the city and Suffolk/Portsmouth.

Another code ordinance states that it is "unlawful for any person to discharge a firearm within the City of Newport News, Virginia."

Officials understand that hunters will begin to scout their locations soon and put up duck blinds. They hope this reminder will keep everyone safe this hunting season.

