Dying dog finds forever home

Warren and his new owner. (Photo: Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Shelter)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- When 13News Now first learned about Warren, The Friends of the Virginia Beach Animal Control were hoping to find a family for him, before he passes away.

Warren has kidney failure, and the group wasn't sure how long they had to find him a home before his kidneys would give out on him. "Our Warren doesn't want to pass away in the shelter," the post read.

We took on the story, hoping to help Warren find a forever home. Our post quickly went viral, being shared almost 900 times.

Warren is looking for a home to spend his last days. (Photo: Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Control Facebook)

Warren was adopted three days later. Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Control took to Facebook to announce the exciting news, stating that his new owner was also a dedicated caretaker.

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Control, visit their Facebook page, or call (757) 385-444 ext. 2.

