East Carolina University wants to be known as ECU

(Photo: East Carolina University Website)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - East Carolina University in North Carolina is updating its identity, planning to be referred to as ECU.



The Greenville school announced Tuesday that it is coming out with a new logo next month.



The school is also replacing East Carolina University with ECU in its logo and home page on the internet.



Chancellor Cecil Staton says he wanted a new brand to reflect the school's national leadership. Commitment to excellence and promise to address the needs of the state.



The university says it surveyed more than 8,500 students, employees, parents, donors and graduates about the new identification.

