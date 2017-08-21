Solar eclipse across Hampton Roads: Catch a viewing party!

A pair of solar eclipse glasses (Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you've got a clear shot of the sun, you can take part in viewing the solar eclipse no matter where you are in Hampton Roads.

Here in Hampton Roads, the eclipse will start shortly after 1 p.m. and end at about 4.p.m. At 2:45 p.m., maximum coverage of about 90 percent of the sun will occur.

There are several watch parties planned on Monday to safely look up at the sun and share the excitement.

Slover Library

The library will be hosting an Eclipse Bash on Aug. 21 beginning at 1 p.m., just 20 minutes before the eclipse is set to take place over the Hampton Roads area.

The party will feature a raffle, games, green screen photo wall, coloring station, informative presentations, trivia and NASA-approved eclipse glasses for your viewing pleasure!

The event will take place in room 650 and the eclipse viewing will happen on the 6th floor balcony.

For more information, click here or call (757) 664-READ.



ODU

Old Dominion University is designated as an official NASA viewing location for the solar eclipse, with the watch party on campus at the Kaufman Mall.

The Pretlow Planetarium will have telescopes on hand for viewing as well as safety glasses for the public.



Virginia Air & Space Center

The museum will have numerous solar eclipse-themed activities on the main floor, including the opportunity to see the sun through their Sun Telescope, and more.

There will also be a live stream of NASA eclipse coverage in the IMAX theater, the largest screen in Hampton Roads. The first 250 guests will have a guaranteed seat in the IMAX for Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA and receive a pair of NASA glasses for the eclipse.

Events begin at 1 p.m.

More library events:

In Newport News, Pearl Bailey and Grissom Library will feature eclipse viewings from 1 to 4 p.m. At Main Street Library between 12 and 4 p.m., patrons can watch live streaming of the solar eclipse and enjoy refreshments until going outside around 1:20 p.m. to watch the eclipse. Solar eclipse glasses for safe viewing will be provided at all of Monday's programs, while supplies last.

Virginia Beach has viewing parties at two locations:

