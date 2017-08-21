Dutch Bros. Coffee recalls eclipse glasses

Isaac Beal, a clerk at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Corvallis. The company later recalled the viewing glasses after being unable to authenticate the certification. (Photo: JEFFERSON GRAHAM / USA TODAY Network)

Dutch Bros Coffee is warning customers to not use glasses the company handed out from stands after the company was unable to authenticate the necessary certification.

Eclipse glasses should have a specific ISO (international standards organization) certification, with number 12312-2. Other companies, including Amazon, also issued recalls after counterfeit glasses ended up in the hands of consumers.

The company issued a voluntary recall on their Facebook page late Sunday.

"If you received a pair of these glasses, DO NOT USE THEM TO VIEW THE ECLIPSE," the post stated.

The company will take glasses back at the location originally obtained for a free drink.

Valued customers: Today Dutch Bros Coffee handed out eclipse glasses at many of our stands. We are now issuing a full voluntary recall of these glasses. We purchased these glasses after receiving certification of ISO compliance from the manufacturer. Further investigation has led us to question this certification. Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we are issuing this voluntary recall.

If you received a pair of these glasses, DO NOT USE THEM TO VIEW THE ECLIPSE. Please return these glasses to the Dutch Bros Coffee location where you received them for a FREE DRINK of your choice--any drink, any size. We apologize for your inconvenience.





