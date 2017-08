A cereal box, a piece of paper, aluminum foil, strong tape, and a nail are all you need to safely view the eclipse. (Credit: KING)

KING 5's Chris Cashman recruited his daughters to help him show you how to construct an eclipse viewer for safe viewing using stuff that's in your kitchen.

Related content

Complete KING 5 eclipse coverage

Download the KING 5 App

Download the Seattle Traffic App

Eclipse forecast

© 2017 KING-TV