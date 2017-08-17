Interview: Former astronaut eager for solar eclipse

A solar eclipse captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory. A total solar eclipse will happen on Aug. 21, 2017. (Photo: Provided by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory via The Cincinnati Enquirer)

Do you have your special solar eclipse glasses ready? The big moment is just days away.

Former astronaut Mike Massimino says he hopes everyone gets a chance to see the Monday's solar eclipse and have a safe and fun afternoon looking up at the sky.

Even though we are not in the path of totality here in Hampton Roads, the sun will still be 90 percent obscured during the eclipse. Mike says the eclipse is a reminder that, here on Earth, we are all a part of what is going on around us in the universe.

As an astronaut, Mike was the first person to tweet from space. He completed two missions to the Hubble Telescope and four space walks to make critical repairs to the telescope. He is now the senior space advisor to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, a Columbia University professor and a New York Times bestselling author.

ABC station KTRK contributed to this report.

