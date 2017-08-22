Donate leftover eclipse glasses for schools in other continents to see eclipse

Carbondale, Ill., the home of Southern Illinois University, is promoting itself as the "Crossroads of America." (Photo: Carbondale Tourism)

Eclipse glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse proved to be a highly sought after item. Now that the phenomenon is over, there may be some questions about what to do with leftover eclipse glasses.

Astronomers Without Borders is offering people the chance to donate their eclipse glasses through a program that will redistribute them to to schools in South America and Asia when the eclipse is supposed to cross the continents in 2019.

So do not throw those glasses away! The organization has yet to announce an address for donors to send eclipse glasses to but are trying to spread the word.

The President of Astronomers Without Borders wrote in a Facebook post and said leftover glasses can be sent right away to Explore Scientific:

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762

For those interested, Astronomers Without Borders said on Facebook you are not supposed to send your eclipse glasses to their organization. It has corporate partners who will be receiving and processing them. The address above is if you want to get rid of your glasses right away. Astronomers Without Borders said they will announce more details after the eclipse.

