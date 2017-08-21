WATCH LIVE: Follow the solar eclipse from coast to coast

[Mobile App Users: Tap here to watch the live video stream]

It's finally here!

The highly anticipated solar eclipse will darken today's sky in the biggest celestial event of the year. We'll be live streaming from coast to coast, so you can watch the eclipse sweep across the country right on your computer or phone.

This live stream will start in Silverton, Oregon and end in Columbia, South Carolina. Enjoy!

