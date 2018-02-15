Economic development program announces $2.6M in grants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Nine projects across Virginia intended to boost economic development will collectively receive just over $2.6 million in state grants.
Gov. Ralph Northam's office on Wednesday announced the grants that will be given out through the GO Virginia program.
Among the recipients is a proposed drone facility in York County, a project that aims to address the demand for welders throughout the Shenandoah Valley and a grading project to improve an industrial park in southwest Virginia.
Northam's office said in a news release that local governments have committed $2.6 million toward the nine projects.
© 2018 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs