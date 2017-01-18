Bills aim to crack down on school suspensions

School bus (Photo: Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Currently going through the Virginia General Assembly are bills on school suspensions.

One bill would change the amount of time a student could get suspended from school. Right now, Virginia students could face suspension for anywhere between 10 to 365 days!

If the bill passes, suspensions will only be allowed to last between 11 and 45 days.

Another bill would only allow long-term suspensions if a student's behavior involved physical violence. Long-term suspensions would not be allowed for attendance issues or other misbehavior.

House Bill 1534: Student discipline; long-term suspension

House Bill 1535: Public schools; student discipline

(© 2017 WVEC)