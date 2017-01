(Photo: Wavebreakmedia, Thinkstock, Wavebreakmedia)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake Public Schools will host a job fair in hopes of recruiting teachers.

The job fair will happen on Wednesday, February 1, from 3-6 p.m. at Indian River High School.

Candidates interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to register on our school division’s website.

