Chesapeake will not expand kindergarten

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake public schools will not expand the number of schools offering full-day kindergarten next year, our partners at The Virginian-Pilot report.

On Monday night, the school board approved a $440 million budget plan for next year, which did not include the expansion.

That plan did include the addition of 10 bus driver jobs, 36 new buses, and a 2.5 percent raise for full-time employees.

