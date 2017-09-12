Christopher Newport Univ. ranked No. 4 university in the South

(Photo: CNU.edu)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Christopher Newport University continues to make headway among many reports and reviews as an elite public university.

A recent ranking published by U.S. News & World Report placed CNU as 4th among public schools in the South and 11th among all Southern regional universities.

“No college in America has come so far so fast, and the data continue to prove it,” says President Paul Trible. “Six years ago, we ranked 9th among all public regional universities in the South, and that was a huge achievement for a school so young. Today we rank 4th! We are one of the very best colleges in America because we have a rigorous academic curriculum, a great faculty, outstanding students and we emphasize leadership, civic engagement and honor.”

Back in August, the university was included in Princeton Review's 2018 edition of "The Best 382 Colleges" guide for students and parents.

