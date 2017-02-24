City of Norfolk holding teacher job fair

(Photo: Wavebreakmedia, Thinkstock, Wavebreakmedia)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Calling all teachers: the City of Norfolk is hosting a job fair to hire educators for the 2017-2018 school year.

Teachers are needed in the following fields:

Art

Business & Information Technology

Early Childhood Special Education

Elementary Education, PreK-6

Foreign Language

Music

School Psychologist

Secondary Core Content

Special Education

Technology Education

The job fair will be Saturday, February 25 from 9 am to 12 p.m. at Crossroads School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

Applicants are required to complete the online application at www.npsk12.com using code 1-53 (Teacher Job Fair). Print the completed application prior to submitting. Bring the application and copies of supporting credentials to include a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references with you to the job fair. Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.

