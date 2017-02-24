City of Norfolk holding teacher job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Calling all teachers: the City of Norfolk is hosting a job fair to hire educators for the 2017-2018 school year.
Teachers are needed in the following fields:
- Art
- Business & Information Technology
- Early Childhood Special Education
- Elementary Education, PreK-6
- Foreign Language
- Music
- School Psychologist
- Secondary Core Content
- Special Education
- Technology Education
The job fair will be Saturday, February 25 from 9 am to 12 p.m. at Crossroads School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road.
Applicants are required to complete the online application at www.npsk12.com using code 1-53 (Teacher Job Fair). Print the completed application prior to submitting. Bring the application and copies of supporting credentials to include a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references with you to the job fair. Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.
