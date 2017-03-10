College of William & Mary named 'top school for history buffs'

Students on the campus of William and Mary (Photo: The College of William and Mary)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- History buffs, rejoice! According to College Magazine, the most historical school is in our own backyard.

The website recently released a list ranking 'top 10 historical schools that will immerse you in history on your walk to class'.

Prestigious schools such as Harvard and Princeton University placed high, while College of William and Mary took the top honors.

Here's the full top 10 list:

The College of William and Mary Gettysburg College University of Virginia Kent State University University of California, Berkeley Oberlin College University of Minnesota, Morris Princeton University Talladega College Harvard University

© 2017 WVEC-TV