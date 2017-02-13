Fire destroys Virginia Tech research building

(Photo: www.vt.edu)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Officials say a fire destroyed a research building at Virginia Tech.



Media outlets reports it happened at the Prices Fork Research Station on Sunday night.



Bob Schubert, the College of Architecture and Urban Studies' associate dean for research, says the building housed a variety of projects, including FutureHAUS, a home that contained smart technologic features. He described the loss as "devastating," saying it was a valuable site for research and many tools were kept there.



Blacksburg Fire Department Chief Bobby Carner says firefighters faced high winds as they tried to contain the fire. He says no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.



Carner says the cause is under investigation, but appears accidental so far. He didn't have a damage estimate.

