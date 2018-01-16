WVEC
Fog delays numerous schools this morning

Staff , WVEC 6:24 AM. EST January 16, 2018

Numerous schools in Hampton Roads and North Carolina are on a fog delay Tuesday morning.

In Virginia:

  • Accomack County - 2 hour delay
  • Northampton County - 2 hour delay


In North Carolina:

  • Currituck County - 2 hour delay (Currituck County Middle CLOSED for water main repairs)
  • Bertie County - 1 hour delay
  • Gates County - 2 hour delay
  • Hertford County - 1 hour delay
  • Perquimans County - 2 hour delay
  • Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies - 2 hour delay

 

