Fog delays numerous schools this morning

Numerous schools in Hampton Roads and North Carolina are on a fog delay Tuesday morning.
In Virginia:
- Accomack County - 2 hour delay
- Northampton County - 2 hour delay
In North Carolina:
- Currituck County - 2 hour delay (Currituck County Middle CLOSED for water main repairs)
- Bertie County - 1 hour delay
- Gates County - 2 hour delay
- Hertford County - 1 hour delay
- Perquimans County - 2 hour delay
- Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies - 2 hour delay
