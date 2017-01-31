Former Virginia Congressman joins Regent as University Fellow

Congressman Randy Forbes (Photo: Randy Forbes)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Former U.S. Representative Randy Forbes has been appointed as a University Fellow with Regent University.

Forbes, who represented Virginia's 4th District from 2001-2016, now holds a multidisciplinary role with Regent, teaching graduate and undergraduate students in the university’s schools.

“He is a respected and noted expert on national defense and security, and our students will benefit greatly from his experience and insights. We are thrilled to welcome him home to join the Regent community,” said Regent Chancellor and Founder, Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson.

Forbes is also expected to play a big role in the university's new cybersecurity institute. Regent is expected to add a bachelor's degree program in 2016 and a master's program that will launch in 2017.

“His many years of faithful and distinguished public service in the House of Representatives and our local community will be a tremendous asset as we collaborate on new initiatives to position Regent as a significant participant in the cybersecurity domain,” said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riano, Regent's executive vice president of academic affairs.

Forbes is a Hampton Roads native and currently lives in Chesapeake.

