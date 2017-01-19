Governor: high-speed internet now in more Va. classrooms

Grinning boy typing on laptop (Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc)

(WVEC) -- Governor Terry McAuliffe announced a major increase in availability of high-speed internet access to classrooms across Virginia.

"This is a tremendous victory for our students, teachers, parents, and economy. More students in Virginia are learning online at faster speeds than ever before," said McAuliffe.

According to EducationSuperHighway’s annual “State of the States” report on K-12 broadband connectivity, 72% of school divisions in the Commonwealth now meet the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) minimum Internet access goal of 100 kbps per student.

That is up from 46% in 2015 and 33% in 2014.

"That is crucial to their [students] ability to access the educational opportunities they need and deserve," explained McAuliffe.

(© 2017 WVEC)