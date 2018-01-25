Hampton Roads Catholic Schools Week kicks off January 28

(Photo: Zverjako, Kristina)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Roads Catholic Schools is gearing up to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week.

The week begins with an Open House Event on Sunday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Pius X.

Schools typically observe the week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and the community.

Click here to learn more about Hampton Roads Catholic Schools and the National Catholic Schools Week.

© 2018 WVEC-TV