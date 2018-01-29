Isle of Wight Schools seek input on planning

School bus (Photo: Getty Images)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- Re-zoning and new schools are among the big topics Isle of Wight County Schools want input on.

The school division is holding meetings on their long-term plans. They'll take place over the next two Mondays: February 5 at Smithfield High School and February 12 at Windsor High School.

Both start at 6 p.m.



IWCS will hold 2 community meetings to discuss Long Range Facility Planning. Feb 5 at SHS and Feb 12 at WHS both at 6pm. Discussion topics include possible rezoning, growth, class size, upgrades, renovations, trailers, and new schools. Come out & help IWCS plan for the future. — IOW County Schools (@IWCSchools) January 29, 2018

© 2018 WVEC-TV