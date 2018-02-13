Isle Wight County Schools create new program for struggling students

File photo (Photo: Larry W. Smith, Getty Images)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- Isle of Wight County Public Schools is rolling out a plan to help struggling students meet state SOL requirements.

The program, known as UpLift, will provide support to students who have not been successful using traditional instructional methods.

Starting the 2018-2019 school year, the program will focus on ninth graders who have struggled in Math and English. UpLift will be implemented at both Windsor and Smithfield high schools. Upon completion of its first year, the IWCS intends to expand the program and include sixth and 10th graders.

The program will be overseen by an Instructional Coordinator who will also teach the UpLift students on a daily basis. Current Assistant Principal at Hardy Elementary School, Matt Johnson, has been selected to serve in this position.

The program will have smaller class sizes, promote one-on-one learning and emphasize learning through the use of field experiences. Another goal of the program is to also build student’s self- esteem and promote learning with real-world opportunities.

“UpLift needs a leader who will build strong relationships with each student,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton. “Matt Johnson’s enthusiasm and tenacity will be the positive influence our students require in order to reach their potential.”

