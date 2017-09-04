It's Back to School Day for Hampton Roads!

file image (Photo: Purestock, Thinkstock Photos, This content is subject to copyright.)

It's that time again: time for your kids to head back to school for another successful year! 13News Now was there as students started a new year Tuesday.

The principal at Windsor Woods Elementary in Virginia Beach, greeted students as they arrived. That simple greeting, helping to calm the nerves of some new students.

Reading, writing, and arithmetic are among the lessons students will be doing a lot of when they head back to school.

But they are not the only ones impacted as school gets back in session, the entire family is!

And with school starting, we want to make sure you are staying safe on the roads alongside school buses that are transporting kids to and from school.

In the state of Virginia, you must stop for any stopped school bus that has flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when you approach from any direction on a highway, private road or school driveway.

You must stop and remain stopped until all children are clear and the bus moves again.

You do not have to stop if you are traveling in the opposite direction on a roadway or highway with a median or barrier dividing the road if the bus is on the other side of the median. However, please use caution if children are crossing a road with a median or barrier.

Click here to find out more about the penalties and fines you could face if you pass stopped school buses.

Below is a graphic that displays what you should do when it comes to school bus stops:

School Bus Stop Safety Guide

