Man donates $3 million to ODU's Accountancy School

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University alumnus Robert W. Mitchell has pledged to donate $3 million dollars to the School of Accountancy.

With this gift, Mitchell and his wife are creating an endowment to fund student scholarships, programming for School of Accountancy majors and faculty support.

"This gift will make it possible to attract top students and will support our ability to recruit and retain high-quality faculty, all of which makes for a stronger program," said Jeff Tanner, dean of the Strome College of Business.

Mitchell, a 1987 accounting graduate, owns and operates an accounting firm located in Vienna, Virginia. While at Old Dominion, Mitchell was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and maintains contact with many of his fraternity brothers.

Mitchell said his Old Dominion education is an "important part of my story," and he hoped his gift would inspire other successful alumni to give back to the University.

"We have worked hard to reach a level of success where a gift like this is possible, and we are in a position to give some of today's students the same chance at success," said Mitchell.

