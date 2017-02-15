New 'School Quality Profiles' go online

School bus (Photo: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Department of Education has launched a reboot of their online school profiles. This comes after parents demanded the information be easier to understand.

To see your child's school's profile go to www.schoolquality.virginia.gov. Then type in your child's school. First it will show you a "snapshot" of enrollment and state testing results for the past three years.

To look at the test results more closely, click on "Assessment." You'll find Interactive bar charts that break down reading, math, science and history scores. You can break down those results even more by clicking on the tabs at the bottom marked for gender and race.

The new school profiles include data on absentees, suspension and expulsions, which wasn't available before.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven Staples said additional reports will be added to the School Quality Profiles to meet new accountability requirements, as the Board of Education revises Virginia's school accreditation standards and implements the federal Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.

