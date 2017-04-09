NY set to make state college tuition free for middle class

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA, AFP/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York would be the first state to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students under a state budget poised for passage in Albany.

The plan crafted by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will apply to any New York student whose family with an annual income of $125,000 or less. To qualify the student will have to meet certain class-load and grade-point restrictions and room and board will not be covered.

The initiative is included in a $153 billion state budget proposal that passed the state Assembly on Saturday. The state Senate plans to take up the spending plan Sunday.

The budget also includes provisions allowing the ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft to expand upstate, and raises the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.

© 2017 Associated Press