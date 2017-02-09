ODU mascot Big Blue 'kidnapped, held for ransom'

(Photo: Old Dominion University)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University's mascot, Big Blue, has been kidnapped and his captors are asking for $5,000 in ransom.

Before you panic, you need to know it's all for a good cause.

The mascot was 'kidnapped' to help raise money for Relay for Life.

The organization partnered with ODU Athletics for the scheme. If they raise $5,000 between February 7 and February 18, Big Blue will be released at the ODU vs. UNC Charlotte game.

According to Relay For Life, funds raised enable the American Cancer Society to provide world-class resources for those currently battling cancer to include programs for breast cancer survivors, providing transportation to those who otherwise could not receive treatment, and many more.

You can donate to Relay For Life at Old Dominion University by visiting their website.

