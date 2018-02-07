ODU nursing program reaches 50th year, caters to military students

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Over the course of five decades, the Old Dominion University School of Nursing has produced more than 6,000 graduates.

Many of the students, up to 40 percent, have some sort of military connection. Either they're in the military themselves, they're a military spouse, or they are a vet.

Navy wife Jordan Fredrickson will graduate from the concurrent ODU-TCC program this May. A big thanks goes to the GI Bill.

"It's a great thing," she said. "It's really been a great opportunity, knowing that our PCS station, our home port, is not always guaranteed, so it's great to know if we do get called away, my husband gets orders, I'll be able to finish my BSN no matter where I am."

It fits perfectly with ODU being named the top "Best for Vets" school in Virginia by Military Times and has being named a "Military Friendly School" 8 years in a row by G.I. Jobs Magazine.

"The military students and their spouses, they're very goal-directed, so we're delighted to help them achieve their goal of becoming a nurse and completing their education," said Nursing Chair Karen Karlowicz

Nursing adviser Janice Hawkins says ODU is a perfect fir for military-related students.

"I do think one reason they choose ODU is they're here, they're familiar with ODU and they know it's a military-friendly school and it's also we help them write their degree plans and we know how to speak the military language," she said.

The university says that one quarter of the ODU student body is affiliated with the US military in one way or another. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are more than 3,200 Post-9/11 GI Bill recipients at Old Dominion.

