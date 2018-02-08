NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Inside the Old Dominion University Vision Lab, there's a group of students who figured out how to control a robot, with just their thoughts.

They use various robots, but the latest test subject is a robot called Nao. He's a walking, talking robot, but doesn't have a mind of his own.

Students at Old Dominion University made the software and algorithm that brings Nao to life through controlling the robot, with their thoughts.

"It's very natural that you concentrate on, and it happens," said ODU Undergraduate student, Caroline Kuzio.

Using an EEG cap, they record our brain activity electronically, put it into an algorithm, and turn that a remote control for the robot.

This is a new form of communication that holds incredible promise for people with disabilities.

"And for someone, who let's say is a locked-in patient or someone who's lost their ability to speak," said Kuzio.

Lasitha Vidyaratne is the Ph.D. candidate spearheading the project.

"My mother was in a coma." He said, "I thought it would be nice to find a way for these people to communicate."

He started the project about three years ago, one year after his mother died.

"I've been wearing this cap [EEG cap] for like days," said Vidyarante.

Although his mother couldn't use it, he hopes others can.

"So hopefully and collectively we can make this better and more useful for everyone," said Vidyarante.

This group of students even got to show their work at NATO - the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The students said their next step is to use their knowledge to create technology to help identify emotions in people with autism.

