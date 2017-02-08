ODU to offer STEM educational workshops to Navy sailors

(Photo: Old Dominion University)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With the help from a $1 million dollar grant, new 'Fleet Maker' classes are being offered for navy personnel at Old Dominion University.

According to the university, the grant was provided to the Batten College of Engineering and Technology by the Office of Naval Research.

Sailors from the Naval Station Norfolk-based USS San Jacinto and USS Kearsarge are the first to take the classes.

Sailors are getting exposure to 3D printing, reverse engineering, computer-adided design, among other skills.

"We order everything and sometimes parts are needed that we can't get right away. If we're missing a screw or electrical cover it will be easy to 3D print it and we're done, no need to wait for backorders," said Araminta Mack, an aviation boatswains mate first class.

The Fleet Maker classes will be run by a research team of nine ODU professors. There will be a total of 15 laboratory-based educational workshops over the next two years.

For more information about programming available to service members and veterans at Old Dominion, visit the University's Military website.

(© 2017 WVEC)