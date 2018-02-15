Old Dominion University students offer free tax services

NORFOLK, Va, (WVEC) -- Some Old Dominion University students are offering free tax services to the community.

From February 19 to April 17, ODU's managerial accounting and auditing club and members of the black accountants will offer free tax assistance.

Help will be provided to those who need it on Mondays and Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. in room 1041 of Constant Hall.

Volunteers who are local accountants or students are also needed. All volunteers must complete online IRS training courses to become certified. Accounting majors are preferred. For more information to volunteer, contact Robert Cromich at rcromich@odu.edu.

For more information about the free tax services, click here.

