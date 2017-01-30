'Project Plant It!' lets students plant trees

(Photo: Dominion Virginia Power)

Dominion Virginia Power's 'Project Plant It' is in its 11th year. The program promotes environmental education by allowing schools to plant their own trees.

The program has been expanded to four new states -- 13 in total -- allowing for the participation of 400,000 students!

Educators from traditional schools, home schools, scouting troops and other youth organizations can register online at www.projectplantit.com. That's where they will find interactive, lesson plans in alignment with Virginia's SOL's and request live tree seedlings –free of charge.

Registration closes February 17.

(© 2017 WVEC)