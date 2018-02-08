VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Changes are coming to Virginia Beach schools in 2018.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the city's superintendent is proposing a $770 million budget for next year.

One of the biggest changes to this year's budget: full-day kindergarten will be implemented at 12 new schools.

The plan also wants to add 28 full-time instructional positions to help reduce class sizes. It would also set aside money to provide each student with a Google Chromebook.

Finally, teachers would get a two percent pay raise.

The school board is expected to make a final vote on the budget in March before it heads to city council.

