'Read Across America' events in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Thursday is Read Across America Day, where organizations across the country are holding events to get kids out and reading.

Here in Hampton Roads, there will be a few events, including book drives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the Chick Fil-A at Haygood Shopping Center.

You may be wondering, "Why March 2?" The day honors the anniversary of Dr. Seuss' birthday.

You can find a list of Read Across America events on the National Education Association's website.

(© 2017 WVEC)