'Read Across America' events in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Thursday is Read Across America Day, where organizations across the country are holding events to get kids out and reading.
Here in Hampton Roads, there will be a few events, including book drives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the Chick Fil-A at Haygood Shopping Center.
You may be wondering, "Why March 2?" The day honors the anniversary of Dr. Seuss' birthday.
You can find a list of Read Across America events on the National Education Association's website.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs