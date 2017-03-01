WVEC
'Read Across America' events in Hampton Roads

Staff , WVEC 5:49 AM. EST March 02, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Thursday is Read Across America Day, where organizations across the country are holding events to get kids out and reading.

Here in Hampton Roads, there will be a few events, including book drives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the Chick Fil-A at Haygood Shopping Center.

You may be wondering, "Why March 2?"  The day honors the anniversary of Dr. Seuss' birthday.

You can find a list of Read Across America events on the National Education Association's website.

 

