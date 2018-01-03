School closings across the region as snowstorm approaches

(Photo: Thinkstock Photos, onepony)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- With wind chill temperatures well below freezing, many rural schools canceled classes Wednesday, while others closed early.

Many more closings are expected for Thursday and possibly Friday with the arrival of a winter storm.

LIST: Click here for school and business closings and delays

We wanted to know what goes into the decision-making process when deciding whether or not to close schools.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach School District said the number one priority is student and staff safety. They're monitoring the forecast, they're looking at road conditions, and they're speaking with neighboring school divisions and city officials.

