Schools discuss plan for snow make-up days

Staff , WVEC 6:13 AM. EST January 08, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --  Every public school is out again because of the snow on Monday.

You may wonder what this means for make-up days. A few school systems have already outlined their plans.

The City of Norfolk will discuss their options sometime today.

Officials in Newport News say one inclement weather day is included in the school calendar. A plan for the other days has yet to be decided.

Suffolk officials say January 4 won't require a make-up day, but January 5 and 8 will. One teacher work day and one conference day will now become full school days.

13News Now is waiting to hear back from other school districts on their school make-up day plans.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


