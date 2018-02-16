Suffolk high schools tackle mental wellness

Mental Health (Photo: Generic Image)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- In Suffolk, Kings Fork, Nansemond River, and Lakeland High Schools students will be taught a new mental health curriculum.

The course will be integrated into 10th-grade health and physical education.

Suffolk Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Rice said teachers will be trained as early as next week, and parents will also get a sneak peek.

“We’re in a position to start this conversation. You know it’s our job as educators now to go beyond academics and help students be well-rounded and provide them with some social-emotional wellness and I think this is a good start," said Rice.

Each step of the way there will be counselors on hand to help anyone involved.

"I think that if it strikes a chord with someone and they get really upset, we want to make sure that they have a private area to go to and there will be school counselors on hand to help those folks when they leave," said Rice.

Rice explained that this rhetoric is an opportunity to bring change and break the stigma of mental health.

"We want to, first of all, try to get rid of the stigma that’s attached to it and I think that’s why so many people are afraid to bring it forward or admit that they have an issue or that their children have an issue," said Rice.

The new course of study will begin with a 24-minute long video, followed by an open discussion.

Parents interested in learning more can attend informational sessions on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Feb. 21 -- King’s Fork High School at 6 p.m.

• Thursday, March 1 - Nansemond River High School at 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 14 - Lakeland High School at 6:30 p.m.

