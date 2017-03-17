WVEC
Sussex County Public Schools holding hiring fair

Staff , WVEC 11:14 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Sussex County Public Schools is hosting a job fair to fill a variety of positions ahead of the next school year. 

The school system is looking to hire: 

  • Alternative Education Teachers (All Subjects)
  • Elementary Teachers
  • ESL Teachers – Part Time
  • Library Media Specialists
  • Math Teachers (Secondary)
  • Spanish Teachers
  • Special Education Teachers
  • Social Studies Teachers (Secondary)
  • Speech Therapist

The job fair will happen on April 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sussex County Public Schools School Board office located at 21302 Sussex Drive. 

