Sussex County Public Schools holding hiring fair

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Sussex County Public Schools is hosting a job fair to fill a variety of positions ahead of the next school year.

The school system is looking to hire:

Alternative Education Teachers (All Subjects)

Elementary Teachers

ESL Teachers – Part Time

Library Media Specialists

Math Teachers (Secondary)

Spanish Teachers

Special Education Teachers

Social Studies Teachers (Secondary)

Speech Therapist

The job fair will happen on April 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sussex County Public Schools School Board office located at 21302 Sussex Drive.

