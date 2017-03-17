Sussex County Public Schools holding hiring fair

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Sussex County Public Schools is hosting a job fair to fill a variety of positions ahead of the next school year.
The school system is looking to hire:
- Alternative Education Teachers (All Subjects)
- Elementary Teachers
- ESL Teachers – Part Time
- Library Media Specialists
- Math Teachers (Secondary)
- Spanish Teachers
- Special Education Teachers
- Social Studies Teachers (Secondary)
- Speech Therapist
The job fair will happen on April 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sussex County Public Schools School Board office located at 21302 Sussex Drive.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs