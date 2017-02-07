TCC ranks high for awarding associate degrees to African-American students

Tidewater Community College Norfolk campus (Photo: TCC.edu)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Tidewater Community College earned national recognition for the number of associate degrees awarded to African-American students.

'Diverse: Issues in Higher Education' annually publishes the 'Top 100' list outlining which colleges award the most associate, bachelor's and graduate degrees to minority students.

The magazine used U.S. Department of Education data from 2014-2015 school year.

TCC ranks 18th in granting associate degrees to African-American students. According to the college, more than 25 percent of the college's graduates are African Americans.

Click here to learn more about the study and see how TCC ranked among other criteria.

